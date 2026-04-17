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The Miz Teases Surprise WrestleMania 42 Role

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
The Miz Teases Surprise WrestleMania 42 Role

The Miz might not be booked for WrestleMania 42 yet, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the picture.

Speaking on the Throwbacks podcast, Miz revealed that his status can change at a moment’s notice. He recalled hosting WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium, where he didn’t even know he’d be wrestling until the afternoon of the show.

“SoFi stadium, I didn’t find out till day of, that afternoon. They were like, yeah, you probably can have a match tonight. And I’m like, wait, what? Huh? And then it’s like, this is WrestleMania. This is what we build for.”

Heading into WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, Miz says he’s ready for anything WWE throws his way.

“I’ve prepared myself to where I can be put into any situation. I feel like WWE prepares you for everything… So if they need me for a match, impromptu right then and there, I can definitely go out and put on the best match possible.”

He also hinted that there are still surprises in store.

“I have a bunch of stuff that I have to do at WrestleMania that people don’t know about yet, but we always like to sneak things in.”

And if needed, he’s even willing to step into a different role entirely.

“If they want me to take over hosting duties from John Cena, then I’ll do that as well.”

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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