WWE WrestleMania Match Quietly Cancelled At The Last Minute

Plans for a potential showdown between IYO SKY and Asuka at WrestleMania 42 now appear to be shifting, with signs pointing toward the match quietly being dropped from the card.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the bout had been part of WWE’s internal plans as recently as last week, and creative was still laying groundwork on Raw. Despite that, Meltzer now believes the match is no longer moving forward.

“This has not been officially confirmed to us, but I believe Iyo Sky vs. Asuka is off,” Meltzer stated, noting that WWE had continued building the rivalry on television even days earlier.

Two key developments appear to have raised red flags.

The first came on SmackDown, where IYO SKY was defeated clean by Jade Cargill in under ten minutes. The finish was clearly structured to strengthen Cargill ahead of her upcoming Women’s Championship clash with Rhea Ripley, rather than advance any tension between SKY and Asuka. Meltzer suggested that if the WrestleMania match were still planned, a more logical direction would have involved Asuka interfering to escalate their feud.

The second clue came away from television. SKY had previously issued a direct challenge to Asuka on social media, something Meltzer says she was instructed to do when the match was still locked in. That post was later quietly removed on April 13, adding to speculation that plans had changed behind the scenes.

“She was told to do that because the match was on. She quietly deleted that message,” Meltzer explained.

As of the latest update, the match is considered likely off, though Meltzer noted a final decision had not been completely locked in at the time of reporting.

Another situation still unresolved heading into the weekend involves Nikki Bella, whose status remains uncertain after suffering an ankle injury. Whether she will be cleared to compete is still up in the air.

Outside of those question marks, the rest of the WrestleMania 42 lineup is said to be largely finalized.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place across two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with a stacked card already in place.

Night One will feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Stephanie Vaquer putting the Women’s World Title on the line against Liv Morgan, and a high-profile Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way. Seth Rollins is also set to collide with Gunther, while a celebrity-fueled six-man tag and an unsanctioned fight between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre round out the lineup.

Night Two is headlined by CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns, alongside Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship. Sami Zayn defends the United States Title against Trick Williams, while the Intercontinental Championship will be contested in a multi-man ladder match. Additional bouts include Demon Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio and Oba Femi taking on Brock Lesnar.

John Cena is also scheduled to host the event, with WrestleMania weekend kicking off with the Hall of Fame ceremony on April 17.