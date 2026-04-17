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Liv Morgan Embraces New Persona Through WWE Music Push

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Liv Morgan Embraces New Persona Through WWE Music Push

Speaking in her WrestleMania vlog, Liv Morgan shared how her music project quickly evolved beyond its original idea. What began as a simple push for updated entrance music turned into a full creative venture that pushed her outside her comfort zone.

“You know, the music video is not anything I've ever would've thought for myself. We just wanted new music and they asked would I sing it. And I'm like, I'm not a singer, but for sure, I'll give it my best go. And that turned into, oh wow, we love the track, do you wanna do a music video? And I'm like, wow. Like I am not a dancer, but I'd love to take on that task.”

Morgan admitted the opportunity challenged her in ways she never expected, especially stepping into roles she didn’t see as part of her skillset. Still, she embraced the process and leaned into the experience.

“Whether people love it or hate it, I had such a blast doing it and such a blast doing something that was out of my comfort zone. But I am super proud of what we put out.”

The video now stands as a key piece in defining her evolving character, showing a different side as WWE continues to build momentum behind her new direction.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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