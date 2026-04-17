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WWE Adds Title Match To Final SmackDown Before WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
WWE Adds Title Match To Final SmackDown Before WrestleMania 42

WWE is stacking the deck for the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 42, and a championship clash has just raised the stakes.

Giulia will defend the WWE Women’s United States Championship against Tiffany Stratton on the April 17 episode, giving Stratton a major opportunity to build momentum heading into WrestleMania weekend.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is also set to address the crowd, with attention expected to turn toward Pat McAfee and Randy Orton as their situation continues to heat up ahead of the big show.

Jacob Fatu is scheduled to respond to Drew McIntyre following their recent tensions, and knowing both men, this confrontation could escalate quickly if tempers flare.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns once again, offering a crowded field of Superstars a chance to make a statement just before WrestleMania.

In addition, The Wyatt Sicks will face the MFTs in a Street Fight, a bout that is likely to descend into chaos given the bad blood between the two sides.

Current lineup for SmackDown on April 17:

  • WWE Women’s United States Championship: Giulia vs Tiffany Stratton
  • Cody Rhodes to speak
  • Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
  • Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs MFTs
  • Jacob Fatu responds to Drew McIntyre

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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