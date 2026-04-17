WrestleCon Main Event Nearly Collapses Amid Backstage Chaos

WrestleCon weekend nearly went off the rails behind the curtain, with multiple last minute issues threatening to derail the show’s main event.

The situation began when TNA pulled Leon Slater from the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, forcing an unexpected shakeup to the advertised lineup. According to PWInsider, the change created immediate concern backstage, with organizers scrambling to avoid a complete overhaul of the main event.

“After TNA pulled Leon Slater from the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show promoted by Wrestlecon, causing a change to the main event, Wrestlecon almost had to completely change the main event, against their wishes.”

As if that was not enough, travel problems added another layer of stress. The Gates of Agony were scheduled for the main event, but their flight into Las Vegas was significantly delayed, putting their appearance in serious jeopardy.

“The Gates of Agony's flight into Las Vegas was delayed and landed beyond late.”

Once they finally touched down, there was no time to waste. Tonga Loa and Bishop Kaun reportedly rushed straight from the airport to the venue, leaving everything behind just to make it in time.

“Tonga Loa and Bishop Kaun bolted from their plane when it landed, abandoning their luggage at the Las Vegas airport and charged to the Horseshoe, where Wrestlecon was taking place.”

With the clock ticking, WrestleCon officials adjusted on the fly to keep the show running. Matches were extended and an extra bout was added to stall for time while waiting for Gates of Agony to arrive.

“Wrestlecon added extra time to some of the undercard matches and even added an additional match between Man Like DeReiss and Ethan Allen in order to give GOA time to get to the venue, so that the main event could go on as planned.”

Despite everything working against them, the show ultimately stayed on track, with the main event going ahead as originally planned. Behind the scenes, though, there was real concern about whether they would be able to deliver what fans had been promised.

“In the end, it worked out, which was a big relief to all involved, but there was worry during the show to make sure they delivered what was advertised.”