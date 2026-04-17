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The Rock’s Surprise Vegas Appearance Has Nothing To Do With WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
The Rock’s Surprise Vegas Appearance Has Nothing To Do With WrestleMania 42

The Rock is in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week, but his presence has nothing to do with WWE and that alone has sparked plenty of attention.

With WrestleMania 42 set to take over the city on April 18 and 19, many expected him to be part of the buzz. Instead, he was in town for CinemaCon, appearing during Disney’s presentation to promote the upcoming live action Moana film.

During the panel, he spoke about the value of strong female representation and reflected on his role as a father, taking a moment to shout out his daughters in front of the crowd.

“Being a proud girl dad, three times. I have a daughter in her 20s, I have ten, I have eight and I have seven. My youngest is going to turn eight tomorrow. Happy birthday Tia, I know you’re going to see this. I love you. I’m coming home tonight.”

That final comment stood out, especially with WrestleMania weekend right around the corner and WWE already fully set up in the same city. His mention of heading home suggests he may not be sticking around long enough to be involved in any of the festivities.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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