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Wardlow Teases Imminent AEW Return After Two Year Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Wardlow Teases Imminent AEW Return After Two Year Absence

Wardlow is finally seeing light at the end of a long and frustrating road back.

The AEW powerhouse has been away from television since March 2024, with only a brief appearance at Forbidden Door in August 2025 breaking that absence. Not long after, reports suggested he suffered a torn pectoral muscle, adding another setback to an already difficult stretch.

Speaking with BCP+, Wardlow opened up about the toll the time away has taken, revealing just how much he has struggled during his absence from the ring.

“I miss wrestling so much I can't even put into words. It's been over two years since I've wrestled. So it has been a rough two years.”

Beyond injuries, Wardlow also dealt with a serious car accident that further delayed his return and halted his momentum at a critical time in his career.

Despite everything, he made it clear that his comeback is now within reach and that he is eager to get back in front of a live crowd.

“I am so excited to get back to wrestling in front of a live crowd… And we're very, very close to being ready.”

Wardlow also promised that fans should expect a completely evolved version of himself when he steps back into the spotlight.

“We are most definitely going to come back the biggest baddest version of Wardlow that anybody's ever seen.”

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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