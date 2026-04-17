Wardlow Teases Imminent AEW Return After Two Year Absence

Wardlow is finally seeing light at the end of a long and frustrating road back.

The AEW powerhouse has been away from television since March 2024, with only a brief appearance at Forbidden Door in August 2025 breaking that absence. Not long after, reports suggested he suffered a torn pectoral muscle, adding another setback to an already difficult stretch.

Speaking with BCP+, Wardlow opened up about the toll the time away has taken, revealing just how much he has struggled during his absence from the ring.

“I miss wrestling so much I can't even put into words. It's been over two years since I've wrestled. So it has been a rough two years.”

Beyond injuries, Wardlow also dealt with a serious car accident that further delayed his return and halted his momentum at a critical time in his career.

Despite everything, he made it clear that his comeback is now within reach and that he is eager to get back in front of a live crowd.

“I am so excited to get back to wrestling in front of a live crowd… And we're very, very close to being ready.”

Wardlow also promised that fans should expect a completely evolved version of himself when he steps back into the spotlight.

“We are most definitely going to come back the biggest baddest version of Wardlow that anybody's ever seen.”