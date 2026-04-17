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First Match Set For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
First Match Set For AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

AEW has locked in the first official match for Double or Nothing 2026, and it came together in a tense backstage moment rather than a fight in the ring.

On the April 16 episode of AEW Collision, Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita were mid interview when Kazuchika Okada stepped in and made his intentions clear. After months of tension building between the two, Okada didn’t waste time and directly called for the match, signaling he was ready to face Takeshita.

That confrontation quickly turned into something official. It has now been confirmed that Okada will defend the AEW International Championship against Takeshita at Double or Nothing 2026, marking the first match announced for the event.

The bout comes after a long stretch of subtle build, with both stars circling each other and the rivalry steadily gaining momentum behind the scenes.

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is set for May 24 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing, New York.

 

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