Tensions Boil Over Between The Hardys And The Righteous In Las Vegas

The issues between The Hardys and The Righteous are clearly far from over, and this time the tension spilled outside the ring during WrestleCon weekend.

Following their chaotic tables match on the April 9, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT, where Matt and Jeff Hardy successfully retained the TNA World Tag Team Titles against Vincent and Dutch, it was obvious the rivalry still had legs. That proved true just days later in Las Vegas.

On April 16, during WrestleCon, The Hardys were greeting fans and signing autographs when Vincent and Dutch showed up unannounced at their table, turning a routine meet and greet into an intense confrontation in front of a live crowd.

Things never turned physical, but the energy shifted quickly as both teams went face to face again. Vincent kicked things off, reigniting the back and forth, while Matt Hardy stayed focused on the fans despite the interruption.

“We are trying to take care of the Die Hardy’s.”

Vincent continued to stir things up, but Matt didn’t back down. Instead, he pivoted the moment into a challenge, teasing that their rivalry could extend beyond TNA and into another battleground.

“It's great to see you guys but if you want to do a little more of this, we can talk about this little back n forth, this little tango, you know we are House of Glory Tag Team Champions, and we are going to be there tonight, so maybe you guys come to the house.”

Dutch didn’t hesitate to respond, making it clear they are open to taking things even further.

“That's a hell of an idea.”