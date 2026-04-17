Hulk Hogan Immortalized With New Statue In Las Vegas

WWE World delivered another standout WrestleMania weekend moment, with a powerful tribute to one of the biggest icons the business has ever seen.
Triple H shared photos from Las Vegas showing off a newly revealed Hulk Hogan statue, which instantly became one of the most talked-about attractions at WWE World. The display features Hogan in a classic pose, complete with an American flag backdrop, drawing crowds throughout the event.
The unveiling carried extra weight with Nick Hogan in attendance, joining Triple H and Jimmy Hart for the moment. The trio posed alongside the statue as fans gathered to witness the tribute, putting the spotlight firmly on Hogan’s lasting legacy.
Triple H also highlighted the moment online, encouraging fans to check it out in person.
“Immortal. Stop by @WWE World to see the newly-unveiled statue of The Hulkster on display all weekend.”
The tribute comes less than a year after Hogan’s passing, adding an emotional layer to the celebration. His influence on the industry remains undeniable, and this moment served as a reminder of just how much he shaped professional wrestling.
Immortal., Triple H (@TripleH) April 17, 2026
Stop by @WWE World to see the newly-unveiled statue of The Hulkster on display all weekend. pic.twitter.com/Mk8LPcYzyN
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