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Hulk Hogan Immortalized With New Statue In Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 17, 2026
Hulk Hogan Immortalized With New Statue In Las Vegas

WWE World delivered another standout WrestleMania weekend moment, with a powerful tribute to one of the biggest icons the business has ever seen.

Triple H shared photos from Las Vegas showing off a newly revealed Hulk Hogan statue, which instantly became one of the most talked-about attractions at WWE World. The display features Hogan in a classic pose, complete with an American flag backdrop, drawing crowds throughout the event.

The unveiling carried extra weight with Nick Hogan in attendance, joining Triple H and Jimmy Hart for the moment. The trio posed alongside the statue as fans gathered to witness the tribute, putting the spotlight firmly on Hogan’s lasting legacy.

Triple H also highlighted the moment online, encouraging fans to check it out in person.

“Immortal. Stop by @WWE World to see the newly-unveiled statue of The Hulkster on display all weekend.”

The tribute comes less than a year after Hogan’s passing, adding an emotional layer to the celebration. His influence on the industry remains undeniable, and this moment served as a reminder of just how much he shaped professional wrestling.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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