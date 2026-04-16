SPOILER: Top TNA Star Revives Much-Loved Persona At Syracuse TV Tapings

Matt Hardy just flipped the switch in TNA, and it’s already shaking up the tag team picture.

At the April 15, 2026 IMPACT tapings in Syracuse, Jeff Hardy scored a win over Vincent, but that wasn’t the real story. The turning point came after the match when “Broken” Matt Hardy made his return, instantly shifting the momentum.

Broken Matt’s appearance directly led to the finish, distracting Vincent and handing Jeff the opening to secure the victory. More importantly, it lit the fuse on a new rivalry between The Hardys and The Righteous.

But this isn’t just a nostalgia play.

At the same tapings, a second angle set for April 30 added a darker twist. Dutch defeated Matt Hardy, not the Broken version, and what followed made things even more intriguing. Hardy was driven through a table twice, showing a far more vulnerable side than the chaotic persona fans just saw days earlier.

Then came the message.

After the attack, Dutch spray-painted one word: “Sacrifice!”

That changes everything. TNA isn’t just bringing back Broken Matt for a moment, they’re leaning into something deeper. Two sides of Matt Hardy now appear to be in play: the unpredictable Broken persona and a more grounded version that can be hurt.