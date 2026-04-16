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WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

SPOILER: Title Changes Hands At TNA iMPACT! Tapings In Syracuse

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2026
SPOILER: Title Changes Hands At TNA iMPACT! Tapings In Syracuse

Arianna Grace’s run at the top didn’t last long, as her reign as TNA Knockouts World Champion has already come to an end just weeks after her headline-making win.

The title switch went down during the April 16, 2026 TNA IMPACT tapings in Syracuse, New York, with the outcome set to air on the May 7 episode. In that match, Léi Ying Lee defeated Grace to take back the championship and reestablish herself at the top of the division.

Grace’s title victory at No Surrender in February came with heavy controversy, catching many off guard and drawing criticism due to her storyline ties to Santino Marella. Rather than avoid the noise, she leaned straight into it, firing back at critics online while also highlighting a personal side following the win.

“HEYYY you ugly idiot wrestling fans who told me for so long that I cannot perform in ring …. go and watch my match with Lei and then you can literally go (assume the rest). This makes me so proud! My grandpa (maternal side) was from Pakistan! Reppin!”

Now, with the result already out ahead of the broadcast, the Knockouts division sees another quick shift. Grace’s reign ends almost as fast as it began, while Léi Ying Lee steps back into the spotlight as champion once again.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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