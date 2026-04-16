TNA iMPACT! SPOILERS Reveal Title Changes, Returns And Major Storyline Twists Across Upcoming Episodes

TNA rolled through Syracuse, New York on April 14 and 15 to tape several upcoming episodes of Impact, setting the stage for a packed stretch of shows filled with title matches, storyline twists, and escalating rivalries heading into the coming weeks.

The April 16 episode is loaded with chaos from the start. KC Navarro picked up a win over AJ Francis after a distraction from Nic Nemeth on commentary, with the match taking an odd turn when Navarro slipped on baby oil before recovering to finish the job. EC3 addressed the audience in a promo, while The System tried to take control of the narrative until Leon Slater and Moose cut them off, leading to a handicap match being made later by Daria Rae.

Elijah pushed for a rematch with Frankie Kazarian but was turned down, while Mustafa Ali laid out an open challenge for his International Title. Jada Stone secured a win over Tasha Steelz, and things took a darker turn in the Undead Realm as Victoria panicked and Joseph Park returned to assist Rosemary in finalising a divorce. Tessa Blanchard caused havoc by attacking demons and targeting a priestess.

Backstage tensions flared between The Nemeths, KC Navarro, and The System, while Mike Santana granted Rich Swann a shot at the TNA World Championship for the following week. The injury report confirmed Trey Miguel and The Hardys were still sidelined, while Indi Hartwell and EC3 had been cleared.

Lei Ying Lee confronted Xia Brookside over her betrayal, but Xia refused to respond. In the ring, EC3 vs Eric Young ended in a no contest after the referee was taken out, with Young attacking Carter before the bell and later driving a chair into his neck on the steps. The Undead Realm story continued as Blanchard tied up Rosemary, The Diamonds reunited and escaped, and Allie returned to even the odds during a wild brawl. The Hardys also issued a challenge to The Righteous for a Broken Rules Match, while The System closed the night with a 4 on 2 handicap win over Moose and Slater.

The April 23 episode keeps the momentum going. Mustafa Ali retained the International Championship against Adam Brooks, while Elijah and Frankie Kazarian’s rivalry exploded into a “Walk With Elijah” strap match that spilled from backstage to the ring, ending with Elijah winning after the strap snapped late. Mr Elegance picked up a victory over Home Town Man, and Leon Slater announced Cedric Alexander would receive a title shot in Sacramento before being attacked by The System, only for Moose to step in.

Jeff Hardy scored a win over Vincent thanks to a distraction from Broken Matt Hardy, adding another layer to their ongoing issues.

By April 30, rivalries continue to intensify. Nic Nemeth defeated Bear Bronson with Ryan Nemeth on commentary, while interference from The System was neutralised by KC Navarro. Rich Swann delivered a focused promo ahead of his title opportunity, asking BDE to stay away.

Elijah held a concert segment that quickly turned chaotic when Frankie Kazarian appeared disguised as him, only to be attacked by the real Elijah, who challenged him to another match. EC3 again addressed the crowd, while The Diamonds issued a challenge to Allie, Rosemary, and Mara Sade.

Dutch scored a brutal win over Matt Hardy, putting him through a table twice before spray painting “Sacrifice!” in the ring. The Elegance Brand continued their push by speaking with Daria Rae about a title opportunity for Ash. The updated injury report listed Kazarian under evaluation, with Trey Miguel and Leon Slater still out, while Santana and Swann were cleared.

Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside’s story took another twist. After Xia blamed Lei for costing her the Knockouts Title and showed a video involving Lei’s father, the two appeared to reconcile before Xia attacked again. Elayna Black picked up a win over Katie Arquette, while Order 4 confirmed Adam Brooks as the next International Title challenger representing Australia.

The System addressed internal issues involving Nic Nemeth and Leon Slater, while Mike Santana successfully defended the TNA World Championship against Rich Swann.

The May 7 episode delivers major developments. Indi Hartwell made it clear she is targeting the Knockouts Championship, while Allie, Rosemary, and Mara Sade defeated The Diamonds. Santana spoke before Daria Rae announced a number one contender battle royal for the following week.

Elayna Black’s promo was interrupted by Ash by Elegance and Indi Hartwell, adding more layers to the Knockouts division. Lei Ying Lee captured the Knockouts Championship by defeating Ariana Grace, marking a major turning point.

Eric Young finally put EC3 away in a No DQ match, delivering a piledriver through a table to secure the win. The System retained the Tag Team Championships with a win over Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro, while Moose and Leon Slater closed things out with a victory over Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander.