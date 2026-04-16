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WWE Goes All In On AAA Presence At WrestleMania 42 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2026
WWE Goes All In On AAA Presence At WrestleMania 42 Weekend

WWE is wasting no time putting AAA front and center for WrestleMania weekend.

The company officially kicked things off with WWE World in Las Vegas, but beyond the fanfare, one thing quickly stood out, the strong spotlight on Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Inside the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, the AAA exhibit grabbed attention immediately. Fans were met with a deep dive into lucha libre history, featuring iconic masks, detailed displays, and life sized cutouts that brought the culture to life.

The presentation covered multiple eras, with nods to legends and key moments, including Eddie Guerrero’s El Gringos Locos run, alongside figures like El Santo. The mix of past stars and modern touches made it feel less like a tribute and more like a full introduction to AAA for a wider WWE audience.

This push comes right after WWE’s acquisition of AAA, and the strategy is obvious. This is not a quiet addition, it is a full rollout. By placing AAA in a prime spot during WrestleMania weekend, WWE is using its biggest stage to showcase the brand’s identity and history.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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