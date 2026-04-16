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The Miz Set To Officiate Five Weddings During WrestleMania 42 Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2026
The Miz Set To Officiate Five Weddings During WrestleMania 42 Weekend

The Miz already has a packed WrestleMania 42 weekend, but now he’s adding something completely unexpected: officiating five weddings in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Throwbacks with Matt Leinart and Jerry Ferrara, Miz revealed the idea came straight from ESPN, which wanted to create a unique experience for fans getting married during WrestleMania weekend. When the offer came in, he didn’t think twice.

“They asked me… ESPN said they want to do something special for WrestleMania and a lot of fans want to be married at WrestleMania… and they thought it was cool if they could have a Superstar officiate it. And they asked me and I said absolutely… to be able to officiate a wedding, let alone five in one day, is going to be pretty incredible.”

Miz knows how meaningful the moment is for the couples involved, stressing that weddings are lifelong memories...and he’s aiming to make each one count.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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