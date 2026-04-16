Cody Rhodes Goes Full Guile At WWE World In Las Vegas

Cody Rhodes turned heads in a big way at WWE World in Las Vegas, making a full-on entrance dressed as Guile from the upcoming Street Fighter movie.

WWE released footage of Rhodes arriving to his entrance music, fully committed to the role. From the signature flattop to the military gear, he brought the iconic character to life as fans packed along the barricades reacted to the unexpected crossover moment.

What made it stand out even more was the contrast. Other cast members tied to the film were also present, but none leaned into their roles like Rhodes did. He was the only one in full costume, giving the appearance a larger-than-life feel and turning it into a clear piece of WrestleMania weekend promotion.

The timing lines up with the push for the Street Fighter movie, which is starting to gain momentum following its trailer release. Roman Reigns has also been helping drive attention to the project, especially after revealing his role as Akuma. After the trailer dropped, Reigns took to social media to hype the release.

“FIGHT! Watch the Official Trailer for #StreetFighterMovie, hitting theaters everywhere October 16.”

The film is loaded with star power, including Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson as Balrog. With Rhodes stepping in as Guile and Reigns portraying Akuma, WWE’s presence in the project is impossible to miss.