SPOILERS: WWE’s Leading Picks To Walk Out Of WrestleMania 42 As Champions

curtain is already heating up over who walks out with gold.

Roman Reigns is set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title. Trick Williams is chasing Sami Zayn’s United States Championship. Penta is heading into a chaotic Intercontinental Title ladder match. The stakes are huge across all three.

Now, there is a clearer picture of how things might land.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, Joey Votes shared what he is hearing internally. The key takeaway is that WWE already has clear favorites heading into the weekend, even if nothing is officially locked.

“Potential spoiler warnings… if you want to avoid potential winners spoilers, skip ahead the next two minutes… we'll begin with according to a source with knowledge. Heading into the weekend, we're told that the current creative favorites to come out on top in their respective championship matches are Roman Reigns, Trick Williams and Penta. While decisions are said to remain fluid right up until showtime, those familiar with future plans indicate that as of today, those outcomes are considered the most likely.”

That lines up with how things have been trending on screen.

Reigns returning to the top has been quietly building for months. Since dropping the title, he has remained a central figure, but without the championship around his waist. WWE may now be ready to reset that balance and put him back in the lead position.

“I think all three of these make the most sense… I think the writing is on the wall that Roman Reigns should be the guy… I feel like he has gone long enough without being champion… two years at this point in time without being world champion.”

Trick Williams is another name gaining serious momentum. A United States Title win would cement his rise and signal that WWE sees him as more than just a rising prospect. It would be a clear step into the next tier.

Penta, meanwhile, is expected to thrive in the ladder match environment. Retaining in that kind of setting would reinforce his standing as a reliable champion who can deliver in high risk situations.

Even with those names being discussed internally, nothing is guaranteed. WrestleMania is known for last minute changes, and creative direction can shift quickly.