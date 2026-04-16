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Vince McMahon’s 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2026
Vince McMahon’s 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Status

Vince McMahon is not expected to attend the WWE Hall of Fame this year, even with Stephanie McMahon set to headline the ceremony during WrestleMania weekend.

The topic came up on WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, where Joey Votes outlined what he’s been told internally. With Stephanie receiving one of the biggest honors of her career, there’s been natural curiosity about whether her father would be present. As things stand, that does not appear to be the case.

“According to a source with knowledge of the situation, those within WWE are not anticipating, nor have they heard anything to indicate that Vince McMahon will make an appearance at the Hall of Fame ceremony, which of course is headlined by his daughter, Stephanie McMahon. In speaking with one contact, we're told it remains possible that things could change at the last minute. But as of today, WWE is not planning for Vince McMahon to be in attendance. No additional measures are in place to allow this to happen.”

While nothing is locked in, the current expectation internally is that Vince will not be part of the event.

TC added that staying away may actually be the right call, noting that Vince’s presence could easily pull focus from Stephanie on a night meant to celebrate her.

“Well, there was no invite extended and there's no ban currently in place either… I think Vince knows his place. I don't think he wants to have the focal point on him when it's his daughter's night. And him being there, I think takes away all the attention away from Stephanie.”

He also pointed to the wider optics, especially given Vince’s ongoing legal situation and the level of scrutiny surrounding any public appearance.

“Having Vince show up there doesn't do him any favors in the court of public opinion, nor in the court of law either… I think him staying away is the best thing.”

At this stage, a last minute change can’t be ruled out, but all signs currently point to Vince McMahon sitting this one out.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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