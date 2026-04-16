Alberto Del Rio’s Wrestling Future Gains Clarity Following Arrest

Alberto Del Rio’s latest arrest sparked immediate speculation about the end of his in-ring career, but that outcome doesn’t appear likely.

Following his April 11, 2026 release after reaching a financial settlement in his domestic violence case, Del Rio is now under strict court supervision. The situation is still ongoing, with a compliance hearing already set for October, making it clear the legal process is far from over.

Despite that, there’s a strong belief within the wrestling industry that Del Rio will continue to find work. The key reason comes down to his proven ability to draw.

Dave Meltzer noted in the April 16, 2026 Wrestling Observer Newsletter that promoters, particularly in Mexico, are expected to keep using him due to his name value and mainstream recognition.

“The belief is that Alberto will continue to get bookings in Mexico because he is a celebrity and has a history of drawing.”

That factor could outweigh the controversy surrounding his arrest. While some promotions quickly pulled him from scheduled appearances after the April 6 incident, the long-term outlook appears more flexible depending on the region.

In Mexico, where star power often heavily influences booking decisions, Del Rio’s established reputation could keep him in demand despite the legal cloud hanging over him.

For now, he remains under court supervision for the next six months, with his future still uncertain. But if industry expectations hold true, his ability to attract attention and sell tickets may ultimately dictate the next chapter of his career.