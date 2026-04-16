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AEW’s Planned Main Event Direction For All In London Comes Into Focus

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2026
AEW’s Planned Main Event Direction For All In London Comes Into Focus


AEW has already confirmed that All In will return to London on August 30, 2026, but attention is already shifting toward what could close out the show in Wembley Stadium.

Following Dynasty, the main event picture took an interesting turn. Both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay came up short in their respective title pursuits, with Omega unable to dethrone MJF for the AEW World Championship and Ospreay falling to Jon Moxley. With both men missing out on gold, speculation quickly turned to what could be next for two of AEW’s biggest stars.

A new update suggests there is already a clear favorite internally. Speaking in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted, “It appears there is more sentiment for Omega vs. Ospreay than any other match to headline All In.”

That insight points to a strong push behind the scenes for a rematch between Omega and Ospreay to take center stage at Wembley. Their previous encounters have been widely praised, and pairing them together again on AEW’s biggest annual platform would be a natural fit given their history and in ring chemistry.

While plans are never set in stone this far out, the direction being discussed gives a strong indication of where things could be heading.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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