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WWE Planning Major Pyro Change For WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2026
WWE Planning Major Pyro Change For WrestleMania 42


WrestleMania 42 is set to look very different this year, with a major change to the stage design that will directly impact the show’s presentation and atmosphere.

With construction already in progress inside Allegiant Stadium ahead of the April 18 and 19 event, new details have emerged about how WWE is reworking its traditional setup in a bold way.

According to a new report, WWE will be placing fans directly on the stage itself, a move that significantly alters the usual layout. Because of this, the show’s pyrotechnics will now be launched from behind the main stage rather than the front, creating a different visual dynamic for entrances and key moments.

The redesign goes further than just pyro placement. Seating will be installed on both sides of the stage, with a central entrance aisle cutting through the middle. This creates a more immersive environment, bringing fans closer to the action in a way not typically seen at WrestleMania.

In addition, the stage structure will feature large square columns on each side, helping frame the entrance area and add to the overall presentation. The combination of these elements signals a clear shift in how WWE wants the show to look and feel.

This approach marks a notable departure from the traditional WrestleMania setup, where the stage is usually reserved strictly for production and superstar entrances. By integrating fans directly into that space, WWE is aiming to deliver a more unique and visually engaging experience for WrestleMania 42.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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