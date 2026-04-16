Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Status Revealed

Stone Cold Steve Austin may not be completely absent from WrestleMania 42 after all.

With the biggest show of the year just days away, there is growing talk that the WWE Hall of Famer could be closer to the action than previously believed. Austin has kept a limited presence in WWE in recent years due to outside commitments, but this weekend could mark a shift.

New details indicate that Austin is currently expected to be backstage during WrestleMania 42. While that does not confirm an on screen appearance, it leaves the door wide open for a potential surprise moment if plans change.

The mere possibility of Austin showing up has already fueled fan speculation. Given his legacy of unforgettable WrestleMania moments, even a short appearance would likely generate a massive reaction inside the stadium.

Adding to the intrigue, Austin is already scheduled to be in Las Vegas throughout WrestleMania weekend. He is advertised for meet and greet sessions across both nights as part of WWE World, ensuring he will be nearby as the event unfolds.