Randy Orton Injury Concern Emerges Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Title Match

Randy Orton is reportedly not at full strength as WrestleMania 42 approaches, adding an unexpected layer of uncertainty to one of the event’s biggest matches.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed Orton’s Undisputed WWE Championship clash with Cody Rhodes, noting that while recent storyline developments strongly hint at a particular outcome, the situation may not be as straightforward behind the scenes.

A promo delivered by Pat McAfee on the April 10 episode of SmackDown suggested a near certainty that Randy Orton would leave WrestleMania with the title. During the segment, McAfee claimed that if Orton failed to defeat Rhodes, he would walk away from WWE entirely, a statement that gave the impression of a locked-in result.

Meltzer pointed out that this kind of stipulation typically signals a clear direction creatively, but there is a complication. According to the report, Orton is currently dealing with an unspecified physical issue, which could impact WWE’s final decision. If Orton is unable to compete consistently in the weeks following WrestleMania, putting the championship on him may not make sense.

Despite that concern, the expectation based on McAfee’s promo still leans heavily toward an Orton victory, though it is not being treated as a certainty given the circumstances.

There is also the matter of what comes next. Plans are still in place for a tag team match at Backlash on May 9, where Rhodes is expected to team with Jelly Roll against McAfee and Orton. That bout remaining on the schedule suggests that neither McAfee stepping away nor Orton taking extended time off is currently factored into WWE’s creative direction.

The Undisputed WWE Championship match between Rhodes and Orton is set to headline night one of WrestleMania 42 on April 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.