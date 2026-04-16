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WWE Reportedly Targeting AEW And CMLL Talent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2026
WWE Reportedly Targeting AEW And CMLL Talent

WWE is reportedly keeping a close eye on rising luchadora Persephone as her current deal approaches its end.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are already internal discussions within WWE about making a move to sign her once her dual contract with AEW and CMLL expires later this year.

The report notes: “Those in WWE are already talking about trying to get Persephone when her dual contract expires later this year.”

Persephone has been splitting her time between AEW and CMLL, gaining attention for her performances and building a reputation as one of the more promising names in the lucha libre scene. Her growing profile has not gone unnoticed, especially as WWE continues to scout talent across multiple promotions.

The timing aligns with WWE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its women’s division, with the company actively looking beyond its own system to bring in established and emerging talent from around the world.

At this stage, there is no word on whether AEW has made a push to keep her, nor how CMLL might factor into any future negotiations. Details regarding the exact expiration of her deal remain unclear, beyond expectations that it will run out at some point in 2026.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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