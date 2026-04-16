Cody Rhodes Talks Naked WWE Locker Room Culture Ahead Of WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has been making the media rounds ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship clash with Randy Orton in the Night One main event, and one recent interview took a surprisingly unusual turn.

Appearing on the Your Mom’s House podcast, Rhodes was asked about something rarely discussed publicly, the level of nudity inside WWE locker rooms. The question caught him off guard, and his answer reflected how much his current routine has changed compared to earlier in his career.

Rhodes explained that he does not spend much time in the locker room these days, as he travels with his own bus, essentially giving him a private space away from the rest of the roster. Because of that, he admitted he is not entirely sure how things compare to the past.

“This sounds pretentious, but I haven’t been in the locker room in a while because I have a bus. I have my own little locker room. I don’t know if the modern locker room is as naked as the old school locker room,” he said.

The conversation then shifted to stories about his father, Dusty Rhodes, and the environment in locker rooms during that era. Cody painted a vivid picture of how different things used to be, especially when it came to Dusty’s approach while working behind the scenes.

“My dad [Dusty Rhodes], there are all these stories about… because he was also the creative director, the booker of the show, so you’d come to him and ask, ‘What’s the finish? What are we doing?’ He is famous for always being in his cowboy boots and naked while telling them. And everyone has a story, but they were a far more naked bunch. Wrestling is, I don’t know, if comedy is the same, but wrestlers are always working. There’s always a bit of wrestling going on. I think that nakedness, believe it or not, was a disarming tactic, a way of, ‘I’m so confident.’ I don’t know. But I don’t think so because he wasn’t like that around the house.”

Rhodes wrapped up the topic with a lighthearted remark, suggesting that some level of that old school mentality may still exist today.



“the locker room’s gotta be naked.”