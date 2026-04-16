Vince McMahon Rumors Grow As Jim Ross Believes He Still Has Creative Influence

Speculation around Vince McMahon potentially influencing WWE behind the scenes continues to circulate, and Jim Ross isn’t dismissing the idea.

While discussing the ongoing chatter, Ross made it clear he believes McMahon still has value creatively, particularly when it comes to planning major events like WrestleMania. He pointed to McMahon’s long-standing strength as a big-picture thinker, someone who thrives when shaping the overall direction of large-scale shows.

Ross also noted that the persistent rumors about McMahon’s involvement do not come as a surprise to him. Given how many years McMahon spent guiding WWE creatively, Ross suggested it is difficult to fully remove someone with that level of experience from the process.

“Yeah, absolutely. No doubt about it. I don't even have no question in my mind. It where there's, you know, it's the old cliche. Where there's smoke oftentimes there's fire. And there's been a lot of smoke regarding VKM uh in WWE and and what his future may or may not be and and how he can still contribute Vince can still contribute. He's got he's a big picture guy. And that takes a lot of detail work and and planning. But uh he he can do that. He can he can he can make all that happen. Uh and you know he's he's hungry. You know that he's got uh yeah, if he's if he's making pies, he's so we know he's in the kitchen. So I I just I I don't think there's any doubt in my mind that uh Vince will be instrumental in this year's WrestleMania as far as creative is concerned.”

When pressed on whether he believes McMahon is actively helping shape WrestleMania plans right now, Ross didn’t hesitate with his response.

“Oh, yeah. Okay. Yeah.”