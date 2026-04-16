TNA Confirms Lockdown Return With Major 2026 Event Announcement

TNA is bringing back one of its most iconic event concepts, officially confirming the return of Lockdown after years away from the spotlight.

The promotion announced that Lockdown will take place on August 23, 2026, marking the first time the steel cage themed show has been held in over a decade. The event has not been part of the schedule since its final outing in 2016, making this a long awaited revival for longtime fans.

The news was shared on social media on April 16, confirming that the show will be held at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago and will air live on pay per view as well as TNA+.

“BREAKING: TNA Lockdown returns for the first time in over a decade broadcasting live on PPV and TNA+ from Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago on August 23! Pre sale begins April 22, tickets go on sale April 24! #TNALockdown”

Lockdown has historically stood out due to its signature all steel cage format, often featuring high risk matches such as Lethal Lockdown and other stipulation heavy bouts that defined the event’s identity.

Rather than simply revisiting the past, TNA appears to be treating this as a major moment for the company moving forward. With a notable venue and full pay per view presentation, the return of Lockdown signals a renewed focus on one of the brand’s most distinctive shows, as attention now shifts to how the card will be built around its trademark structure.