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Chris Jericho Files Hilarious Trademark Amid AEW Feud

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2026
Chris Jericho Files Hilarious Trademark Amid AEW Feud

Chris Jericho is leaning into the chaos of his current AEW storyline in a way only he can, turning repeated beatdowns into a punchline with a brand new trademark filing.

As his feud with The Demand continues to spiral, Jericho has taken a humorous approach outside the ring. Under his real name, Chris Irvine, he filed to trademark the phrase “The Guy Who Gets His Ass Beat By The Demand Every Week That He Shows Up” on April 15. The filing covers a wide range of wrestling related entertainment services, including live performances, televised appearances, and online content tied to his persona as a professional wrestler.

The move reflects Jericho’s ability to blur the lines between storyline and self awareness, especially as things have not gone his way in recent weeks. Since returning to AEW earlier this month, he has found himself consistently outnumbered in his rivalry with The Demand, made up of Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona.

That disadvantage has played out on screen, with Jericho suffering a loss to Ricochet at AEW Dynasty before taking another beating on Dynamite. The situation escalated further after Jericho mocked his opponents, calling Ricochet “bald” while labeling Kaun and Liona “dumb and ugly,” only to be quickly overwhelmed once again.

Despite speculation earlier this year linking him to a potential WWE return, Jericho appears firmly planted in AEW for the foreseeable future. If anything, this latest trademark shows he is embracing the role he is currently playing, even if it means becoming the weekly victim of The Demand.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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