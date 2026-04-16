Stephanie McMahon Opens Up On Emotional WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Stephanie McMahon is preparing to take her place among WWE’s all time greats, and as her Hall of Fame induction approaches, she is reflecting on a lifelong journey that has been deeply intertwined with the company.

Speaking on her “What’s Your Story?” podcast, McMahon sat down with her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque to discuss what the honor means to her. The moment clearly carries significant weight, even if it is something she admits she never saw coming.

“My God, it feels it’s such an honor,” she said. “And I’m so grateful. It’s the biggest, I never ever imagined it. And it’s just the biggest thing ever in my career. And you know, I’m really proud.”

Despite the recognition, McMahon made it clear she is still coming to terms with the idea of being a Hall of Famer, choosing to focus more on appreciation than validation.

“Well, I don’t know that worthy is a word I would use. But like I definitely am accepting and I’m in such a great place and I’m so excited and I’m just so grateful,” she explained. “No matter what happens in WWE moving forward, this has been my life. And I’m so grateful to have had this remarkable, incredible life surrounded by these characters and people… I love our community.”

Her connection to WWE runs far deeper than just a career. McMahon described the company as her entire world, a place where she has been able to evolve through countless roles both on screen and behind the scenes. That long history has made preparing her Hall of Fame speech no easy task, as she continues to revisit memories and add new pieces while trying to capture decades of experiences.

Triple H, who conducted the interview, became emotional as he spoke about her legacy. He pushed back on any doubt McMahon may have about her place in history, praising not just her visible accomplishments but also the unseen work that helped reshape WWE’s internal culture.

“There’s very few people that I could look at and say deserve it more,” he said. “People come along and participate in the business. People come along and add to the business. Very few people change the business. You put the culture in what we do. It didn’t exist before that. It was just the Wild West… and then you came in and changed it.”

While much of her career has been defined by executive leadership and on screen authority roles, McMahon also reflected on one of her most memorable in ring moments. Her only WrestleMania match came in 2018, when she teamed with Triple H against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle.

According to McMahon, that moment may never have happened if not for Rousey herself. The former UFC champion specifically pushed for the match as a continuation of their WrestleMania 31 confrontation.

“I was a big fan of Ronda, always have been,” McMahon said. “I used to love to watch her fight… My heart just always is with her because she’s so strong in many, many ways… and I think she has broken pieces too, as we all do. So I’m a big fan of hers, and she was the one who requested the match… She said, ‘We need to finish the story with Steph.’ So she’s the reason I ever had a WrestleMania match.”

McMahon credited Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, and NXT coach Sara Amato for helping prepare her for the bout, which she described as safe but stiff. The match ultimately saw Rousey and Angle emerge victorious, while also serving as Rousey’s pro wrestling debut.

With the Hall of Fame ceremony set for WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, McMahon’s induction stands as a milestone moment that recognizes not just her on screen contributions, but her lasting influence behind the scenes. From growing up in the business to helping shape its modern identity, her journey reflects a legacy that continues to impact WWE today.