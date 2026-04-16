AEW Collision Spring Breakthru SPOILERS

The following spoilers reveal what’s set to air on this week’s AEW Collision Spring Breakthru episode, taped at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington immediately after Wednesday’s Dynamite special.

According to PWInsider, several key storylines and matches were filmed, including a major main event title clash and multiple angles that continue to shape the AEW landscape.

Adam Copeland opened the taping with a promo, sporting a noticeable bruise around his eye. He made it clear his rivalry involving Christian Cage and FTR is far from finished. Things quickly escalated as FTR distracted him, leading to an ambush from Trent Baretta and Rocky Romero. The Young Bucks ran in to even the odds and chase off the attackers.

Jack Perry appeared in a backstage segment, calling out anyone from the Don Callis family for a match next week when AEW heads to Portland, further teasing ongoing tensions within that faction.

In tag team action, The Young Bucks picked up a win over The Rascalz after hitting the TK Driver on Zachary Wentz. The celebration didn’t last long as David Finlay and Clark Connors stormed the ring, attacking both teams. Connors then issued a warning to the entire tag division, making their intentions clear moving forward.

A cinematic pre-taped segment aired featuring Divine Dominion, presented with an “ancient Greece” theme, adding a unique visual element to the show.

The Conglomeration, made up of Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly, secured a victory in a World Trios Eliminator match against Lethal Twist. The finish came when O’Reilly forced Lee Johnson to submit with an ankle lock.

Backstage, The Opps delivered a promo where Anthony Bowens was told his future with the group would be decided next week, leaving his status uncertain.

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida teamed up to defeat Big Anne and Danika Della Rouge in women’s tag action, continuing to build momentum in the division.

Jon Moxley battled Nick Wayne in a Continental Championship Eliminator match, with Moxley earning the win after delivering the Death Rider. The bout went around 16 minutes, with Moxley even bleeding and giving Wayne a strong showing in front of his hometown crowd.

In another backstage segment, Don Callis spoke with Kazuchika Okada, claiming he could pull him from an upcoming match. Okada declined, stating he wants to compete because he is a champion, taking a shot at Konosuke Takeshita in the process.

Pac forced Lio Rush to submit with the Brutalizer in a fast-paced singles match.

Bandido was featured in a pre-taped vignette titled “The Most Wanted,” showcasing a stylized setting involving bar fights in saloons.

Trios action saw Brody King, Mistico, and Mascara Dorada defeat Ricky Gibson, Bull Rivera, and KC Riff in another showcase match.

Tensions continued backstage between Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander when Mina Shirakawa interrupted, accusing Shida of possibly being behind the recent attack on Toni Storm, adding intrigue to the women’s division storyline.

In the main event, Thekla captured the spotlight by defeating Alex Windsor in an AEW Women’s World Championship match. Thekla used brass knuckles behind the referee’s back before finishing Windsor off with a stomp to secure the victory.