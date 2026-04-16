Nick Khan Confirms Saudi Arabia Plan For WrestleMania 43 And Shares Update On This Year’s Ticket Sales

WWE President Nick Khan has revealed that the company is targeting a historic first for next year’s WrestleMania, with plans currently pointing toward Saudi Arabia as the host location.

Speaking at the SBJ CAA World Congress of Sports in Los Angeles, Khan stated that WWE intends to stage WrestleMania outside of the United States or Canada for the first time, highlighting the company’s ongoing relationship with the region.

“We’re doing WrestleMania next year in Saudi. First time ever, WrestleMania will be outside the United States or Canada. We’ve had a big, fruitful partnership with them,” Khan said.

Khan did not address WWE’s next scheduled Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, which has been reported for June but remains unannounced. The event is expected to be one of three shows the company is planning to hold in the country throughout 2026.

According to attendees at the conference, Khan also brushed off criticism surrounding WWE’s Saudi Arabia partnership, describing it as coming from a “vocal minority.” He emphasized that WWE’s direction continues to be guided by performance metrics such as viewership, revenue, and overall relevance.

During the discussion, Khan also touched on ticket sales for WrestleMania 42, which is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While acknowledging that sales have not matched the pace of the previous two years, he maintained confidence in the event’s performance.

Khan said the company is “feeling good” about the current figures and remains optimistic about approaching previous records, noting that demand remains strong, particularly on the resale market.

“The marketplace dictates the ticket price,” Khan explained, pointing out that even lower-priced tickets are often resold at significantly higher values, reinforcing continued interest from fans.