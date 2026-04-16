Wendy Choo Wins WWE Evolve Women’s Championship In Gauntlet Match

A new champion has officially been crowned in WWE Evolve’s women’s division, as Wendy Choo captured the vacant title in a high-stakes gauntlet match.

The championship became available after Kendal Grey moved on to WWE NXT, opening the door for a fresh name to step into the spotlight. On Wednesday’s episode of Evolve TV, multiple competitors battled it out for the opportunity, including Nikkita Lyons, Laynie Luck, Tyra Mae Steele, PJ Vasa, Karmen Petrovic, Sloane Jacobs, and former titleholder Kali Armstrong.

Choo entered the match as the fourth competitor and managed to outlast the field in an impressive showing. The final moments saw her go head to head with Lyons, who attempted to finish things with a tiger bomb. Choo managed to escape, rolling through into a pinning combination that secured the victory and the championship.

This marks a significant milestone for Choo, as it is her first championship win under the WWE banner and her first title reign since 2017.

The title itself has seen a quick lineage since its introduction. Kali Armstrong became the inaugural champion in April 2025 and held the gold for 151 days before dropping it to Grey in September. Grey remained undefeated during her reign and ultimately vacated the title following a successful defense against Steele. Earlier this year, Choo had challenged for the championship but fell short, making this victory a moment of redemption.