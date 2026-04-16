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Triple H Addresses WWE Creative Criticism Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 16, 2026
Triple H Addresses WWE Creative Criticism Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Triple H has offered a candid look into the reality of running WWE creative, admitting that not every decision is going to land the way fans hope.

Since Vince McMahon stepped away from power, Paul Levesque has taken full control as WWE’s Chief Content Officer, guiding the overall direction of the company’s storytelling. With WrestleMania 42 on the horizon, the pressure to deliver at the highest level has only intensified, especially with fan expectations constantly evolving.

Speaking with Joe Tessitore ahead of the event, Levesque addressed the ongoing criticism that comes with the role, making it clear that he is often just as aware of missteps as the audience.

“You know, it’s a funny thing when people will say like you know if you’re online or you hear fans talking and they’re like I didn’t like that. Yeah I know. Believe me I’m the first guy going that didn’t work. That wasn’t good. We screwed up there. Sometimes you’re putting things out there, you’re like eh this’ll be decent. This is not going to be A plus plus. It has to ebb and flow throughout the year.”

He went on to explain that not every show is designed to be explosive, as WWE’s creative direction is built around long term storytelling rather than constant peaks.

“There’s times when you know like this show will be good. It’s not going to be guns blazing. There’s times when you know you gotta put your foot on the gas.”

Levesque also highlighted one of the biggest challenges behind the scenes, which is balancing immediate impact with future storytelling. According to him, some ideas may sound exciting in the moment but can ultimately hurt the bigger picture.

“The trick is keeping everybody else I think sometimes in the same mindset of you know we talked about thinking about tomorrow.”

“All the time people make suggestions of like what if you did this and this whole thing. And it’s like yeah that’s amazing it just doesn’t leave us a place to go. So you have to balance out the what do I do today that’s epic and what do I get to tomorrow. It’s always a mix and a challenge to balance that out.”

He closed by acknowledging that perfection is impossible in wrestling, but maintaining consistency across the board is the real goal.

“Nobody bats a thousand I’m no different right. But you want to try as best as possible to manage everybody to stay in the same ballpark so somebody’s not trying to swing for the fences while everybody else is trying to hit a double you know?”

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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