Darby Allin Wins AEW World Championship In Emotional Main Event Victory

Darby Allin reached the top of AEW on Wednesday night, defeating MJF in the main event of Dynamite Spring BreakThru to capture the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career.

The title change took place at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, just a short distance from where Allin first trained at the Buddy Wayne Academy. The bout was given the spotlight with no commercial interruptions, a full 60 minute time limit, and officiated by Aubrey Edwards.

Allin secured the opportunity at Dynasty when he overcame Andrade El Idolo, despite interference attempts from the Don Callis Family, who had been aligned with MJF in trying to keep him away from the title picture.

Earlier in the night, Renee Paquette revealed that AEW officials had spent days attempting to contact MJF about the match, with the champion unaware it had been scheduled. When finally told, MJF refused to compete, citing injuries from his lengthy match with Kenny Omega at Dynasty and even threatening legal action against multiple parties including AEW and its officials.

Bryan Danielson later delivered word from Tony Khan that MJF would be given time to prepare, with the match moved to the main event. However, he made it clear that refusal to compete would result in MJF being stripped of the championship.

The delay created a tense atmosphere, with Allin left waiting nearly two hours before finally getting his shot. Commentary noted the emotional toll, with Danielson pointing out that Allin appeared less confident backstage compared to earlier in the night. Before the match, Sting offered a final message of encouragement, telling him, “It’s not showtime. It’s your time. Go take it.”

Heading into the bout, Allin was 0 and 3 in previous AEW World Championship matches, having fallen short against Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and in a four way match at Double or Nothing 2023. This marked his first one on one world title opportunity in nearly six years.

Once the bell rang, MJF resorted to familiar tactics, landing a low blow out of the referee’s view and using the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He attempted to repeat history with a headlock takeover following the shot, but Allin countered, hitting a Scorpion Death Drop before delivering multiple Coffin Drops. He then secured the pinfall to end MJF’s reign.

The celebration that followed saw the AEW locker room pour out to congratulate Allin, with his family joining him at ringside. Excalibur reflected on the moment, saying, “Where were you on Wednesday, April 15? I’ll tell you where I was, in Seattle, Washington, when Darby Allin claimed the richest prize in our sport and he became World Champion.” Bryan Danielson described it as “a defining moment, not only for his career, but a defining moment for All Elite Wrestling.”

Earlier in the show, Allin had made his intentions clear in a passionate promo, stating, “All it takes is one night to drop the wrestling world on its head. If I’m not ready now, I’ll never be ready. I killed myself for this company. I climbed Mount Everest and I hung that flag on top of the world. The scars, the blood, everything. I’m ready. I’ve been ready.”