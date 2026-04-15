×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Adds Late Match To April 15 Dynamite Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2026
AEW Adds Late Match To April 15 Dynamite Lineup

AEW made a last minute adjustment to the lineup for tonight’s Dynamite, adding another match just hours before the show hits the air.

The April 15 Spring Breakthru edition of AEW Dynamite was already shaping up to be a stacked card in the aftermath of Dynasty, but the company decided to squeeze in one more bout at the eleventh hour. AEW President Tony Khan appeared live on social media ahead of the broadcast to break the news.

During the stream, Khan confirmed that Tommaso Ciampa will go one on one with Dezmond Xavier on tonight’s show, giving fans an unexpected addition to an already packed night of action.

The updated card now features even more in ring action alongside several high stakes title matches. AEW World Champion MJF is set to defend against Darby Allin, TNT Champion Kevin Knight will put his title on the line against Claudio Castagnoli, and TBS Champion Willow Nightingale is scheduled to defend against Kamille. Elsewhere on the show, Renee Paquette will sit down with Chris Jericho following his loss to Ricochet at AEW Dynasty.

With the late addition now locked in, Dynamite continues to build momentum heading into airtime, offering fans even more to look forward to before the opening bell.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM Eastern on TBS and streams on MAX from Angel of the Wind Arena in Everett, Washington.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

↠ #WRESTLEMANIA WEEK ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

AEW Dynamite

April 15, 2026 at

Everett, Washington, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite

AEW Collision

April 15, 2026 at

Everett, Washington, USA

Hashtag: #collision

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Everett, Washington

Apr. 15th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Saturday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 18th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE WrestleMania 42 - Sunday

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 19th 2026

#wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Paradise, Nevada

Apr. 20th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Apr. 21st 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Portland, Oregon

Apr. 22nd 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Fort Worth, Texas

Apr. 24th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy