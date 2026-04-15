AEW Adds Late Match To April 15 Dynamite Lineup

AEW made a last minute adjustment to the lineup for tonight’s Dynamite, adding another match just hours before the show hits the air.

The April 15 Spring Breakthru edition of AEW Dynamite was already shaping up to be a stacked card in the aftermath of Dynasty, but the company decided to squeeze in one more bout at the eleventh hour. AEW President Tony Khan appeared live on social media ahead of the broadcast to break the news.

During the stream, Khan confirmed that Tommaso Ciampa will go one on one with Dezmond Xavier on tonight’s show, giving fans an unexpected addition to an already packed night of action.

The updated card now features even more in ring action alongside several high stakes title matches. AEW World Champion MJF is set to defend against Darby Allin, TNT Champion Kevin Knight will put his title on the line against Claudio Castagnoli, and TBS Champion Willow Nightingale is scheduled to defend against Kamille. Elsewhere on the show, Renee Paquette will sit down with Chris Jericho following his loss to Ricochet at AEW Dynasty.

With the late addition now locked in, Dynamite continues to build momentum heading into airtime, offering fans even more to look forward to before the opening bell.

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8 PM Eastern on TBS and streams on MAX from Angel of the Wind Arena in Everett, Washington.