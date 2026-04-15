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WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Major SPOILER Hints At Big Change Planned For April 15 Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2026
Major SPOILER Hints At Big Change Planned For April 15 Dynamite

A new backstage report is adding fuel to speculation ahead of AEW Dynamite, suggesting a major title shakeup could be on the horizon involving Darby Allin.

With AEW World Champion MJF scheduled to defend against Allin on the April 15 episode, there is increasing talk behind the scenes that this could finally be the moment Allin captures the top prize in the company. According to Fightful Select, multiple sources within AEW believe the company is seriously considering putting the championship on Allin either imminently or in the near future.

“Sources within AEW that we have spoken to believe that Darby Allin is winning the AEW World Championship either tonight or in the coming weeks. The subject has been discussed and pitched within All Elite Wrestling, at the very least.”

This is not the first time Allin has been in the conversation for a world title run. The report notes that AEW has revisited the idea on several occasions over the past few years, indicating that he has consistently remained a strong candidate to lead the company.

“Darby Allin was discussed as possibly winning the championship multiple times in the past couple of years.”

Despite the growing belief internally, nothing is locked in. As is often the case in professional wrestling, creative plans remain fluid and could change at any moment.

“As always plans can change.”

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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