CM Punk Admits Crossing The Line In Roman Reigns Feud Ahead Of WrestleMania

CM Punk is making it clear he has no regrets about how far he has pushed things in his rivalry with Roman Reigns, even admitting he knowingly crossed the line to gain an edge.

During a sit down conversation with Corey Graves, Punk was asked directly if his promos involving Roman’s family went too far. Rather than backtracking, Punk owned it completely and explained that pushing boundaries is part of who he is.

“I 100% crossed the line, because that's what I do. I am a gold medalist, habitual line stepper, because I will (beep) with you, I will get in your head.”

Despite that confidence, Punk admitted it was not something he felt entirely comfortable with.

“Legitimately feel a little bit gross about it, 'cause it's low hanging fruit and I know I'm better than that, but I'm doing what I have to, and I'm following my game plan.”

That mindset highlights how Punk is approaching this feud. He is not just reacting emotionally, he is treating it like a calculated battle, using psychological tactics to stay ahead heading into WrestleMania.

Punk also took direct aim at Roman Reigns’ career, questioning whether “The Tribal Chief” has ever truly succeeded on his own. When asked why he believes Roman will struggle without help, Punk pointed straight to his history.

“History. When has Roman never accomplished anything on his own? From The Shield, to the Big Dog, to the Tribal Chief, he has been coddled and surrounded by management, the office, his friends, his family.”

He didn’t stop there, doubling down on the idea that Roman’s success has always been supported from the outside.

“He's more of an idea that needed to succeed. He's somebody else's idea that had to get pushed through and cross the goal line and score.”

Punk is clearly framing this WrestleMania clash as a defining moment where Roman must prove he can win without backup, adding even more pressure to an already heated situation.

The conversation also turned to Roman’s part time schedule, where Punk mixed respect with criticism. He praised Roman’s dedication to his family, but questioned whether that balance fits the role of a top WWE star.

“I think anybody would be a fool to not look at Roman and respect the fact that he puts his family above everything else. I love that.”

However, Punk quickly shifted to his issue with Roman’s availability.

“But it's real hard to sit back and look at a man who will do that and be a part-timer and think that that's okay. Because there is a responsibility that comes not only with being a WWE superstar, with being a champion, this is about pro wrestling versus cinema.”

He even compared Roman to other top names who manage to juggle both worlds.

“I don't wanna say anything nice, or good, or positive about Seth Rollins, but Seth seems to balance things perfectly fine. My good friend Cody Rhodes seems to balance everything super fine. Why can't Roman? He's a part-timer who wants to come in here and act like he calls the shots. And I'm the old school pro wrestler who will not let him.”

Finally, Punk addressed Roman’s mentality, suggesting ego and dominance play a major role in how Reigns operates. While admitting he has an ego himself, Punk painted Roman as someone driven by more than just winning.

“I think ego plays a huge part of this. I think he has an ego and I think I, well, I know I have an ego, that's not, not news.”

He then summed up how he views Roman’s mindset.

“Roman moves like he's Genghis Khan. And it's not so much that he has to win, he has to see everybody else lose.”

Punk even acknowledged that this mentality may be part of what made Roman successful.

“So is there jealousy and envy in that Roman Reigns? I think so. Do I think that's a weakness? Not necessarily. I think that's something that has carried him to the position that he's in.”