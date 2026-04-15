Vince Russo Slams WWE WrestleMania 42 Build And Show Endings

Vince Russo has taken aim at WWE’s current creative direction heading into WrestleMania, raising concerns about everything from show-closing moments to storytelling clarity and overall fan engagement.

During a recent discussion reviewing WWE programming, Russo criticized how recent episodes have been ending, particularly with WrestleMania just around the corner. He pointed out that go-home shows are traditionally designed to leave fans with strong emotion and anticipation, but he feels that key episodes have failed to deliver that sense of urgency. According to Russo, the lack of intensity in closing segments is hurting the build to major matches.

“I mean, bro, there were so many instances, Ben, on the highlight reel, you know, where I know this is the go home and they're still not ending with heat. They're still not ending with heat going into WrestleMania on a lot of on a lot of the matches.”

He argued that without impactful final moments, storylines struggle to feel meaningful heading into WWE’s biggest show of the year.

Russo also voiced frustration with what he sees as overly complicated storytelling, particularly the use of insider-style language in promos. He believes that references to backstage issues and industry terminology may appeal to hardcore fans, but ultimately alienate casual viewers who are not following wrestling news closely.

“If you're a casual fan, if you're one of these people that aren't watching the show, that aren't on the internet every single day, okay, you don't have a clue to what they're talking about. None of the office sht is going to be paid off in the ring. The office shit is going to be paid off online. You're going to read about it.”

In his view, this approach creates a disconnect, where important story elements are not clearly resolved within the product itself.

Beyond structure and presentation, Russo questioned the overall excitement level surrounding WrestleMania. Comparing today’s product to past eras, he said the current build is lacking the urgency that once drove fans to buy tickets and invest emotionally in outcomes.

Focusing on the main event scene, Russo suggested that even high-profile names are not generating the level of interest expected for WrestleMania. He cited talents like CM Punk and Roman Reigns as examples, arguing that familiarity and repeated title runs have diminished the stakes for some viewers.

“Bro, I don't know if it's me, but they're not doing that for me. I could give a sht who wins this freaking match. Like seriously , I mean to me Punk is freaking old hat. Reigns has been there forever. I've forgotten how many times Reigns has won and lost championships. I don't give a sht bro. And I'm sorry, bro, but there's a lot of people like me out there that want to have a reason to watch, but you're not giving me one.”