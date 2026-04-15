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WWE Invites Top European Indie Talent To Upcoming Tryouts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2026
WWE Invites Top European Indie Talent To Upcoming Tryouts

WWE appears to be casting a wide net across Europe, as several rising names from the independent scene have revealed they’ve received invitations to upcoming tryouts.

Among those confirming the news is 19 year old Welsh standout Leon Cage, who shared that he’s been offered a spot following his recent outing at Epic Encounter 2026. Cage teamed with Tommy Vril at the event, and Vril has since confirmed he will also be attending. Both talents have built momentum through their work with RevPro and across the UK circuit.

Maddy Morgan is another name heading into the process. The English wrestler recently wrapped up a month long tour in Japan with Marigold and has continued to expand her experience with appearances in PROGRESS and wXw. Fellow English competitor Daz Black has also been invited, bringing nearly a decade of experience since debuting in 2016, including runs in RevPro and ICW.

The list extends beyond the UK, with Denmark’s Madison Marley confirming her invite after competing internationally in promotions such as wXw and BodySlam Pro Wrestling. Hungary’s Peter Tihanyi, a two time wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, is also set to attend, adding further credibility to the group.

Additional names confirmed include France’s APC Champion Kuro, Italy’s Renzo Rose who is a regular for OTT in Ireland, and Scotland’s Angel Hayze, who recently returned from her own tour with Marigold.

An official date for the tryouts has not yet been disclosed, but WWE is scheduled to be in Europe from late May through early June, including Clash in Italy on May 31, which could provide a fitting backdrop for the sessions.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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