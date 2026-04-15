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WWE Unveils Epic WrestleMania 42 Opening Narrated By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2026
WWE Unveils Epic WrestleMania 42 Opening Narrated By Lin-Manuel Miranda

With WrestleMania 42 just days away, WWE has unveiled the official cold open for night one, setting the tone for what promises to be a massive weekend in Las Vegas.

The opening video is narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the award-winning mind behind Hamilton, who lends his voice to a powerful introduction that reflects on WrestleMania’s legacy while building anticipation for the moments still to come.

“It’s something you can’t really explain. That feeling when the lights come on, the crowd roars, and you realize there’s no bigger stage than this. No brighter lights. No higher stakes. No louder crowd. And no second takes. It happens once, and it’s forever. Because memories are made in this ring. And we , you and me, the fans , we get to be there for the moments we’ll never forget.

We were there when the Irresistible Force met the Immovable Object. We were there when it seemed impossible until it happened. When legends took their final bows. When Seth shocked the world. When Cody finished his story and made his dad proud. And years from now, decades from now, our kids will tell their kids that we were alive and we were there. When Punk fought Roman for the title. When La Primera confronted La Guerita. When the Voices tried to squash The Nightmare. When Jade and Rhea stood face-to-face. When Oba stepped onto the stage, the biggest stage of them all, for the very first time.

There’s no way to know exactly what drama lies ahead. But we know that we’re here for the pops and the surprises. The memories that will last a lifetime. We are here. We are alive. No second takes. Lights up. The curtain’s about to rise. Welcome to WrestleMania.”

Miranda, a longtime wrestling fan, previously collaborated with WWE earlier this year in promotional material and now plays a key role in ushering in the biggest show of the year.

This year’s two-night spectacle takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, streaming live across the United States and internationally, with both nights kicking off at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The stacked lineup across both nights includes:

Night one

  • Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton with Pat McAfee
  • Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan
  • Seth Rollins vs Gunther
  • Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch
  • Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs The Bella Twins vs Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
  • Unsanctioned match Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu
  • Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed vs The Usos and LA Knight

Night two

  • World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk vs Roman Reigns
  • WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley
  • “The Demon” Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio
  • United States Champion Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams
  • Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match Penta vs Je’Von Evans vs Dragon Lee vs Rusev vs JD McDonagh vs Rey Mysterio
  • Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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