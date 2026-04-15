Joe Jonas Set To Open WrestleMania 42 Night Two With National Anthem

Joe Jonas is set to take part in WrestleMania 42 as part of the second night’s presentation.
WWE confirmed on Wednesday that the multi platinum and Grammy nominated artist will perform the national anthem to officially open Sunday’s broadcast. The announcement adds another major name to the long list of celebrities who have contributed to WrestleMania’s iconic opening moments.
WWE shared the news, stating:
“Multi platinum and grammy nominated recording artist @joejonas will be performing the National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania 42 Sunday!”
With this appearance, Joe Jonas joins a historic group that includes Mean Gene Okerlund, Aretha Franklin, Jelly Roll, Willie Nelson, and Ray Charles, all of whom have previously delivered memorable performances tied to WrestleMania festivities.
The full lineup for WrestleMania 42 is stacked across both nights:
Night One
Night Two
Multi-platinum and grammy-nominated recording artist @joejonas will be performing the National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania 42 Sunday! 🎶#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/xm9g0bLbkE, WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2026
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