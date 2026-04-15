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Joe Jonas Set To Open WrestleMania 42 Night Two With National Anthem

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2026
Joe Jonas Set To Open WrestleMania 42 Night Two With National Anthem

Joe Jonas is set to take part in WrestleMania 42 as part of the second night’s presentation.

WWE confirmed on Wednesday that the multi platinum and Grammy nominated artist will perform the national anthem to officially open Sunday’s broadcast. The announcement adds another major name to the long list of celebrities who have contributed to WrestleMania’s iconic opening moments.

WWE shared the news, stating:

“Multi platinum and grammy nominated recording artist @joejonas will be performing the National Anthem to kick off WrestleMania 42 Sunday!”

With this appearance, Joe Jonas joins a historic group that includes Mean Gene Okerlund, Aretha Franklin, Jelly Roll, Willie Nelson, and Ray Charles, all of whom have previously delivered memorable performances tied to WrestleMania festivities.

The full lineup for WrestleMania 42 is stacked across both nights:

Night One

  • Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Randy Orton with Pat McAfee in his corner
  • Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defends against Liv Morgan
  • Seth Rollins faces Gunther
  • Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee defends against Becky Lynch
  • Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend defend against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, The Bella Twins, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
  • Unsanctioned match Drew McIntyre vs Jacob Fatu
  • Logan Paul, Austin Theory and IShowSpeed take on The Usos and LA Knight

Night Two

  • World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defends against Roman Reigns
  • WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill defends against Rhea Ripley
  • “The Demon” Finn Balor battles Dominik Mysterio
  • United States Champion Sami Zayn defends against Trick Williams
  • Ladder match Intercontinental Champion Penta defends against Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Rusev, JD McDonagh, and Rey Mysterio
  • Brock Lesnar faces Oba Femi
  • Joe Jonas performs the national anthem

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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