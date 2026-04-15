Santos Escobar Set For Second Surgery After Recovery Complication

Santos Escobar has revealed that his road to recovery has hit another setback, with the WWE star now preparing to undergo a second surgery.

Taking to social media, Escobar confirmed that complications tied to his previous tricep surgery have led to an issue with his ulnar nerve. What he initially described as a “minor hiccup” has since developed into a situation requiring another operation, putting his return firmly on hold.

Escobar had originally been targeting a comeback toward the end of the summer, but with this latest development, there is currently no clear timetable for when he will be back in action.

The timing is especially frustrating for Escobar, who admitted it’s difficult not being able to participate during WrestleMania week, one of the biggest periods on the WWE calendar.

The injury traces back to his appearance at AAA Rey de Reyes, where Escobar competed in a four-way final against OG El Grande Americano, Americano II, and LA Parka. Footage that surfaced after the match showed him visibly in pain while clutching his arm, before he later confirmed he would be sidelined for several months.

This latest update now extends that absence even further as he focuses on recovery.