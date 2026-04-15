AEW And NJPW Bring Forbidden Door 2026 To San Jose This June

All Elite Wrestling has officially confirmed one of its biggest crossover events of the year, as Forbidden Door returns this summer with another global showcase of talent. The annual supershow, which has become a major fixture on the wrestling calendar, will once again unite multiple promotions under one roof for a night of dream matches and high stakes encounters.

AEW issued the following:

SAP Center at San Jose To Host AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Sunday, June 28

General Tickets On Sale Monday, April 27 at 10 AM PT

April 15, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. will host AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, June 28. The groundbreaking event will air live around the world on pay-per-view and stream live on HBO Max pay-per-view and feature stars from promotions around the world including All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL and STARDOM.

Tickets for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will go on sale Monday, April 27 at 10AM PT. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

“We are excited to bring AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to the SAP Center at San Jose on Sunday, June 28,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door has become one of professional wrestling’s biggest events of the year thanks to our incredible partnerships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL and STARDOM, and we look forward to fans in attendance and those watching around the world being a part of history.”

“This year sees the fifth AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and whenever New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling collide, we see great chemistry between the wrestlers and many memorable moments,” said New Japan Pro Wrestling President Hiroshi Tanahashi. “This year, NJPW will be playing for keeps to win more than ever. Our roster is fired up to show just how exciting New Japan Pro Wrestling is, and fans can expect a sensational event.”

Additional information regarding AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will be announced in the near future.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.