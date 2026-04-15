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Cody Rhodes Storms Pat McAfee Show And Reclaims WWE Championship

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2026
Cody Rhodes Storms Pat McAfee Show And Reclaims WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes made a statement in a big way during Wednesday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show, storming into the Thunderdome studio and reclaiming the WWE Championship.

Security footage aired on the show captured Rhodes arriving at McAfee’s set, retrieving his title, and unleashing frustration by smashing parts of the setup with a baseball bat.

The chaos follows last week’s SmackDown, where Rhodes was blindsided by his WrestleMania 42 opponent Randy Orton alongside McAfee. With Rhodes left laid out, the pair exited the arena with the championship in hand.

McAfee’s involvement in the rivalry had already escalated tensions in recent weeks. His surprise return saw him strike Rhodes with a low blow, setting up Orton to deliver a brutal beatdown. It was later revealed that McAfee had been the mystery person Orton was speaking to, aligning himself with The Viper in a mission to dethrone Rhodes and, in his words, “save” professional wrestling.

After walking around with the title on his show earlier this week, McAfee added fuel to the fire, prompting Rhodes to retaliate in dramatic fashion by invading the studio and taking back what he believes is rightfully his.

The segment has further intensified the build toward their clash, set to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 42 this Saturday. While McAfee’s role in the storyline has divided opinion, his platform has undeniably brought additional attention to the match, introducing the feud to a broader audience.

With the go home episode of SmackDown still to come, Rhodes’ actions inside the Thunderdome could play a key role in setting the final tone before he steps into the ring with Orton on the grand stage.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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