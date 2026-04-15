WWE NXT Star Sparks Main Roster Rumors After Emotional Moment

Jacy Jayne may have just closed the chapter on her NXT run. After this week’s episode, she was seen getting emotional at ringside, wiping away tears and blowing kisses to fans in a moment that felt very much like a goodbye. The scene has quickly fueled talk that a move to WWE’s main roster could be imminent.

The timing lines up with recent discussion surrounding potential call ups. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Jayne is among several NXT names being strongly considered for a promotion, with Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Blake Monroe also part of those internal conversations. The report added that Sol Ruca impressed officials with her showing at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, while Joe Hendry is also expected to make the jump.

If this does mark the end of her NXT tenure, Jayne leaves behind a notable legacy. She first captured the NXT Women’s Championship in May 2025 and held it for 150 days before dropping the title. She later regained the championship, only to lose it at Stand and Deliver last weekend. During the crossover between NXT and TNA, she also made history by defeating Masha Slamovich in a Winner Take All match on July 20, 2025 to claim the TNA Knockouts Championship.

This would not be her first exposure to the main roster. Back in August 2022, Jayne appeared on SmackDown alongside Gigi Dolin in the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament. The pair advanced but had to withdraw when Dolin suffered a concussion, which also scrapped a planned Raw appearance the following week. The team later split and entered into a rivalry before Dolin eventually exited WWE.