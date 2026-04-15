Roman Reigns Reflects On Bloodline Legacy Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Roman Reigns opened up about his family’s deep roots in professional wrestling during a conversation with Nico Leonard ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42, reflecting on how the business has shaped multiple generations of his bloodline.

Reigns spoke about growing up alongside his cousins, known to fans as The Usos, describing a bond that goes far beyond the ring.

“Me and my cousins are like twins, we’re all the same age, we grew up together. In the wrestling world, they’re known as The Usos. They’re the best tag team ever. If I’m considered one of the greatest singles wrestlers, these guys are, without question, the greatest tag team wrestlers alive.”

He went on to explain how the family’s connection to wrestling stretches back decades, starting with his father and uncle before expanding to include numerous relatives across generations.

“Yeah, it started with my dad and my uncle, and then from there multiple generations of cousins, first cousins, got into it, and eventually me as well.”

Reigns also highlighted the close relationship between his family and that of Dwayne Johnson, noting that their bond existed long before either side became synonymous with the wrestling industry.

“The Rock’s like another extension of the family where it all forms into one family tree. His grandfather was best friends with my grandfather, and one of my uncles as well. So our families, even before the business, were very tight, very close.”

He added that the connection only grew stronger once both families became involved in wrestling, crediting High Chief Peter Maivia for helping lay the foundation.

“And once you break into the business together, Dwayne’s grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, he’s the one that mentored my father and my uncle and taught them the ropes of the business. From there, it just completely bonded our families, and the history’s there.”