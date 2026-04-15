Liv Morgan Provides Positive Injury Update Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Concerns over a potential injury setback coming out of WWE RAW had fans on edge, but Liv Morgan has now spoken out and her update suggests things are far less serious than initially feared.

Following the April 6 episode, reports surfaced indicating that both Morgan and Roxanne Perez had been placed in concussion protocol after a heavy head collision during their match. With WrestleMania 42 approaching, the situation raised immediate questions about whether planned matches could be affected.

Morgan has now addressed the situation directly during an appearance on ESPN on April 15, 2026, where she was asked about the aftermath of the incident and how she is recovering. Despite the visible bruising, she made it clear she remains in good spirits and firmly on track.

“I’m doing so much better than I’m looking, thank you for asking. I think that people who accuse wrestling of being fake are ill informed. You cannot fake this bruising. You cannot fake this swelling. But I’m doing well and Stephanie Vaquer is so lucky that I’m still pretty.”

With speculation swirling about the status of the Women’s World Championship bout, Morgan’s comments indicate she is still set to compete as scheduled against Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42, easing fears that the match could be pulled.