Big E Predicts Breakout WrestleMania Moments For Rising WWE Stars

Big E is spotlighting the next wave of WWE talent ahead of WrestleMania, pointing to several rising names who could use the event as their breakout moment.

Over the past year, WWE has introduced a number of NXT callups to the main roster, and many of them are already positioned in high profile spots for WrestleMania. Among those expected to shine are Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Lash Legend, all of whom are set to compete on one of the biggest stages of the year.

Speaking during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up while promoting WrestleMania, Big E shared his thoughts on the current landscape and what fans can expect when it comes to the newer generation stepping up.

“Absolutely. I think WrestleMania is going to be a big passing of the torch moment. We have so many massive new stars, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Lash Legend. I think you’re going to see a lot of young talent really make their name at WrestleMania this year.”

His comments highlight the growing emphasis WWE has placed on elevating fresh faces, with WrestleMania often serving as the platform where careers are defined and future main event players emerge.

In a separate interview, Big E also touched on the anticipated return of Finn Balor’s Demon persona, adding further intrigue to the WrestleMania season.