TNA iMPACT! TV Taping SPOILERS From April 14 2026 Event

TNA taped several weeks of upcoming Thursday Night iMPACT! programming on April 14 in Syracuse, New York, with the footage set to roll out beginning on the April 16 episode on AMC.

The night began with matches filmed for Xplosion. A multi man bout featured BDE, Mr. Elegance, Jason Hotch, and a local competitor. Elayna Black secured a victory over Sophia Rose, while The Righteous picked up a win against The Verdict.

The iMPACT! tapings kicked off with KC Navarro taking on AJ Francis. Nic Nemeth joined commentary for the match as Navarro managed to counter Francis and steal the win with a roll up. After the bell, tensions flared as Francis and Nemeth got into a heated exchange.

Backstage, EC3 cut a promo stating he had returned to TNA to finish what he started.

The System then made their way to the ring. Eddie Edwards claimed he should be TNA World Champion and blamed Moose for costing him at Rebellion. Alisha Edwards boasted that The System had outsmarted everyone, while Cedric Alexander voiced frustration over his recent loss to Leon Slater. Slater interrupted and declared he was on track to become the longest reigning X Division Champion in history. Moose soon joined the segment and mocked Eddie, saying he lost because he is “a little *****,” taking aim at the entire group. Slater attempted to set up a tag match, but Daria Rae instead booked Moose and Slater to face all of The System in a handicap match.

In another backstage segment, Elijah approached Daria Rae asking for a rematch with Frankie Kazarian, but Kazarian refused when contacted.

Mustafa Ali then appeared alongside Order 4 and announced an open challenge for the TNA International Title, welcoming both roster talent and independent wrestlers.

The unique “Walk With Elijah” match followed. With both competitors tied together by a guitar strap, no disqualifications, and the match starting backstage, Elijah defeated Frankie Kazarian after smashing a guitar over him and touching all four turnbuckles in sequence.

Mr. Elegance later picked up a win over a hometown wrestler following a distraction from Ash.

Leon Slater returned to the ring for a promo, promising to become the longest reigning X Division Champion on May 15. He also offered Cedric Alexander another title opportunity. Cedric accepted, stating the match would take place on May 14 in Sacramento. The System then ambushed Slater from behind, but Moose ran in to clear the ring, nearly spearing Alisha before Eddie pulled her to safety.

Jeff Hardy faced Vincent in the next match. Midway through, the arena went dark and Broken Matt Hardy made his return. After the lights flickered again, Jeff hit a Swanton Bomb to secure the win. Broken Matt joined him in the ring, laughed about the “deletion” of Vincent, and announced that The Righteous would now face the Hardys.

Jada Stone scored a notable win over Tasha Steelz, with Order 4 being ejected from ringside late in the bout.

A vignette aired featuring Rosemary alongside Tessa Blanchard, adding a darker tone to the show.

Backstage, Nic Nemeth defended KC Navarro after The System mocked him, stating he would face them anytime and anywhere.

Mike Santana later came to the ring and offered an opportunity to anyone willing to step up. Rich Swann answered the call, saying he would fight Santana all night. Daria Rae made a title match between the two official for next week.

Another vignette spotlighted Lei Ying Lee addressing Xia Brookside’s recent betrayal. In a backstage follow up, Brookside refused to explain her actions and walked away.

EC3 later faced Eric Young, but their match ended in a no contest after Young placed a chair around EC3’s neck and drove him into the steel steps.

The supernatural elements continued with a second Rosemary vignette. Mara Sade and Allie appeared as Tessa demanded to know how to escape the undead realm, choking Rosemary with a chain before Mara and Allie intervened. Tessa, Mila Moore, and Victoria Crawford escaped through a red portal before reappearing under the ring in smoke. A chaotic brawl followed until Allie returned to even the odds.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were shown again in a backstage promo ahead of their renewed focus on The Righteous.

In the 4 on 2 handicap main event, The System defeated Leon Slater and Moose, with Cedric Alexander scoring the pin on Slater.

To wrap up the tapings, Mustafa Ali successfully defended the TNA International Title against Adam Brooks with Order 4 at ringside.

The Syracuse tapings will air over the coming weeks on iMPACT!, beginning April 16.