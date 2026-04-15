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AEW And NFL Unite For Official Lucha Mask Collection Launch

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 15, 2026
AEW And NFL Unite For Official Lucha Mask Collection Launch

AEW has dropped the mystery and made it official, confirming a major crossover that connects pro wrestling with one of the biggest sports leagues in the world.

After several days of speculation driven by cryptic teasers, the company announced on April 15, 2026 that an officially licensed partnership with the NFL is now in motion. The collaboration will feature a unique concept centered around lucha masks representing every team in the league.

AEW shared the news directly, confirming both the scale and immediate rollout of the project.

“For the first time in history, AEW will be launching the AEW NFL officially licensed Lucha masks for all 32 NFL teams. The AEW NFL collection will be available for purchase beginning tonight during #AEWDynamite at @ShopAEW.”

What initially looked like a small teaser campaign has now been revealed as a full league-wide merchandise launch. Earlier hints featuring masked imagery and dual branding pointed toward something significant, but this confirmation shows AEW is going far beyond a limited release.

The announcement was accompanied by a visual preview showcasing a range of lucha-style masks, each designed around different NFL teams. That detail reinforces that this is not a test run, but a complete rollout covering all 32 franchises.

 

If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.


 

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